Flagstar Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GEM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 283.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA GEM opened at $29.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $31.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.86.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.