Flagstar Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 27,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 24,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 5,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $90.86 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $95.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.73 and a 200 day moving average of $91.55.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

