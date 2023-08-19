Flagstar Advisors Inc. Sells 402 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 21,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 22,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of XBI stock opened at $77.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $72.44 and a 12 month high of $92.60.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

