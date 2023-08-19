FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of FLEX LNG from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.

FLEX LNG Stock Performance

FLNG opened at $31.23 on Wednesday. FLEX LNG has a 1-year low of $28.12 and a 1-year high of $38.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 2.91.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09). FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 38.97%. The firm had revenue of $92.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that FLEX LNG will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEX LNG Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.61%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is 112.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FLEX LNG

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLNG. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the second quarter worth about $163,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the first quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in FLEX LNG by 3,476.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in FLEX LNG in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 20.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering services.

