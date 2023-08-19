FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Shares Up 0.2%

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.47 and last traded at $50.36. 40,368 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 77,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.25.

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional grew its stake in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 27,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter.

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies from developed and emerging markets. NFRA was launched on Oct 8, 2013 and is managed by FlexShares.

