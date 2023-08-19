Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Plans $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

Flowers Foods has increased its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Flowers Foods has a payout ratio of 70.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Flowers Foods to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.8%.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

NYSE:FLO opened at $24.27 on Friday. Flowers Foods has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FLO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Flowers Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Flowers Foods in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Insider Activity at Flowers Foods

In other Flowers Foods news, insider H Mark Courtney sold 14,272 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $348,094.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,892.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowers Foods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 0.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 1.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 1.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 7.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Further Reading

