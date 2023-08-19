Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of FLS traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.78. 1,018,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,425. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.25. Flowserve has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $40.15. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.63.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flowserve will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,021,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,083,000 after acquiring an additional 304,769 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 2nd quarter valued at $461,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the 2nd quarter worth $665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

