Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

FMX has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a reduce rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $116.24.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano Price Performance

NYSE FMX traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.04. The stock had a trading volume of 595,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,270. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.65 and a 200 day moving average of $99.70. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 52-week low of $59.55 and a 52-week high of $117.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.43. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.12 billion. Research analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fomento Económico Mexicano

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 674.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 44,568 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,294,000 after buying an additional 366,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,314,000 after purchasing an additional 77,073 shares during the last quarter.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.