Foot Locker’s (FL) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

FL has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Williams Trading raised Foot Locker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday. They issued a sell rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Foot Locker from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Foot Locker from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.85.

Shares of FL traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,695,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.67. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $47.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.24.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 18,092 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,853 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,212 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,331 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,747 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

