Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,574 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 275.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 81,783 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,509,000 after buying an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,537,000 after buying an additional 16,498 shares in the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on F. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.42.

Ford Motor Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $11.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average is $12.85. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

