Fortive Co. (FTV) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the technology company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

Fortive has a dividend payout ratio of 7.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fortive to earn $3.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.6%.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $76.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.27. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $57.43 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90. The firm has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 11.99%. Fortive’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $361,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,812.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $361,195.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,812.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $1,296,397.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,114.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,757 in the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 61,103.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594,708 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,761,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after acquiring an additional 989,883 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,215,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,839,000 after acquiring an additional 700,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 493.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 653,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,987,000 after acquiring an additional 543,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on FTV shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.55.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

