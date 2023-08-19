Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.71.

NASDAQ FOXF traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.23. 160,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 4.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.35. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.86. Fox Factory has a 1-year low of $73.05 and a 1-year high of $127.54.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $400.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total transaction of $215,183.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,309.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 9,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $1,040,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,070,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total transaction of $215,183.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,309.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,066 shares of company stock worth $1,314,122 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

