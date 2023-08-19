Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Upgraded to Buy by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has C$215.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$222.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FNV. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$223.00 to C$217.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Veritas Investment Research decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$201.70 to C$197.10 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$175.00 to C$174.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$245.00 to C$258.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FNV

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Franco-Nevada Cuts Dividend

FNV stock traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$183.61. 225,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,361. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$188.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$193.71. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of C$151.07 and a 1-year high of C$217.70. The company has a market cap of C$35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 26.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.