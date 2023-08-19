Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Street Properties from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.21 million, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.84. Franklin Street Properties has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $3.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 968,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,057.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Jonathan Bennett Odle sold 365,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $518,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,391,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 968,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,057.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Street Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSP. Madison Avenue Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 5,044,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586,047 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,803,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,843,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after buying an additional 1,316,732 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 178.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after buying an additional 1,290,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 307.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 1,064,139 shares during the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

