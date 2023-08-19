Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Holdings Cut by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 882 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.50 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

NYSE FCX opened at $38.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.68. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

