Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FCX. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.50 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. 3M restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FCX

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $38.84 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 46.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,886 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,498.0% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 16,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 15,235 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at about $360,000. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.