Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FHLB) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FHLB – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.65 and last traded at $6.80. 5,369 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 144% from the average session volume of 2,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

Friendly Hills Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Friendly Hills Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Friendly Hills Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Pacific Bank that provides various financial and banking products and services. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, NOW, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as term certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Friendly Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friendly Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.