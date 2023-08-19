Frontier Market Capitalization Tops $13.38 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 19th. During the last seven days, Frontier has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Frontier token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000571 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $13.38 million and $3.07 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Frontier Token Profile

Frontier’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Frontier is blog.frontierwallet.com. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz.

Frontier Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a DeFi aggregation platform that incentivizes users with its FRONT token. The platform provides a non-custodial wallet for safe storage of crypto assets, as well as the ability to transact with over 4000 crypto tokens across different blockchain networks. Frontier also enables users to acquire and create NFTs.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

