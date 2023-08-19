FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:FRPH traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.48. The stock had a trading volume of 9,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.78 and a beta of 0.64. FRP has a twelve month low of $52.45 and a twelve month high of $61.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.05.
In other news, VP David H. Devilliers III sold 1,315 shares of FRP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $70,076.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,635.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 2,919 shares of FRP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $175,636.23. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 34,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,517.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David H. Devilliers III sold 1,315 shares of FRP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $70,076.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,635.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,379 shares of company stock worth $254,413 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.
FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalty land owned by the Company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.
