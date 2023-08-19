Fruits (FRTS) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.88 Million

Fruits (FRTS) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Fruits has a total market capitalization of $2.88 million and approximately $325,689.95 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fruits coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fruits has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Fruits Profile

Fruits’ launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. The official message board for Fruits is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain. The official website for Fruits is fruitsblockchain.com. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fruits

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fruits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fruits using one of the exchanges listed above.

