FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) Short Interest Down 6.3% in July

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 427,800 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the July 15th total of 456,700 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 114,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.
FSD Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of HUGE stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. FSD Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36.
FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FSD Pharma
About FSD Pharma
FSD Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, operates in the pharmaceutical research and development business. Its lead candidate is FSD-201, an ultra-micronized palmitoylethanolamide for the treatment of inflammatory diseases. The company is also involved in the research and development of Lucid-Psych, a molecular compound identified for the treatment of mental health disorders; and Lucid-MS, a molecular compound identified for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than FSD Pharma
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 6 Largest Healthcare REITs to Buy and How to Invest
Receive News & Ratings for FSD Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FSD Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.