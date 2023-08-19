G999 (G999) Price Reaches $0.0038 on Top Exchanges

G999 (G999) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One G999 coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $4,335.42 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, G999 has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00041358 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00029350 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00013598 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00005856 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000129 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

