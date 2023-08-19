Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Shares Sold by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report) by 67.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,890 shares during the quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.13% of Gambling.com Group worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GAMB. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the first quarter worth about $13,448,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,795,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,425,000 after purchasing an additional 182,219 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the second quarter worth about $558,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the second quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 30.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 182,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 42,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Gambling.com Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GAMB traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.37. The company had a trading volume of 218,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.38. Gambling.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $14.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average is $10.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.14 million, a PE ratio of 119.75 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gambling.com Group ( NASDAQ:GAMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $26.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gambling.com Group Limited will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GAMB. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gambling.com Group in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Gambling.com Group from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Gambling.com Group in a report on Friday, May 19th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Gambling.com Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.13.

About Gambling.com Group

(Free Report)

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Bookies.com, RotoWire.com, and BonusFinder.com.

