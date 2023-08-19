Gateway Protocol Price Reaches $2.27 on Major Exchanges (GWP)

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. During the last seven days, Gateway Protocol has traded up 136% against the US dollar. One Gateway Protocol token can now be bought for about $2.27 or 0.00008709 BTC on major exchanges. Gateway Protocol has a total market capitalization of $61.42 million and $3,387.19 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gateway Protocol Token Profile

Gateway Protocol’s genesis date was February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gateway Protocol is www.gwprotocol.com. Gateway Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@gw.protocol.

Buying and Selling Gateway Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 2.26898079 USD and is up 21.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $22,406.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

