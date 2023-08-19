Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 43 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,745 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 413 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.18.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $327.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,756,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,903,260. The company has a fifty day moving average of $316.23 and a 200-day moving average of $303.67. The company has a market capitalization of $329.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

