Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 4,797 Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Free Report) by 55.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares during the quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.20% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,900,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,069,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 130,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $882,000.

Get First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF alerts:

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:FAAR opened at $28.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.97. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a one year low of $25.85 and a one year high of $33.22.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2293 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.