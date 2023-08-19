Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the subject of several research reports. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prologis in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.48.

Prologis Price Performance

PLD opened at $121.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.45. The company has a market cap of $112.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.98. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $136.85.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. Prologis’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.