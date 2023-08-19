Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Has $597,000 Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,494 shares during the quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $63,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

LMBS stock opened at $47.47 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.62 and a fifty-two week high of $48.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.69 and a 200-day moving average of $47.88.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.