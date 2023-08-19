Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 124,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 82,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 980,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,035,000 after purchasing an additional 177,917 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $70.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $59.36 and a 52-week high of $74.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.57.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

