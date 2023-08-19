Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the first quarter worth $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of RTX by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $85.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.12 and a 200 day moving average of $96.38. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $124.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RTX in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

