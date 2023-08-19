Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 24,307 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 17,796.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 268,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 266,941 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EOSE opened at $2.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.74. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $5.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average is $2.53.

EOSE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley downgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Friday, July 28th.

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, CEO Joe Mastrangelo bought 31,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $69,573.77. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,086.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 40,199 shares of company stock valued at $88,824 over the last ninety days. 7.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.

