Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 612,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,545,000 after purchasing an additional 141,595 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 193.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $987,000.

Shares of SPIP opened at $25.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.00. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $28.02.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

