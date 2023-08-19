Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Southern by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Southern by 122.0% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $100,435.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,477.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $100,435.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,477.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $348,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,801,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,761 shares of company stock worth $10,152,544 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.07.

Southern Stock Performance

Southern stock opened at $67.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.51 and a 200-day moving average of $69.78. The firm has a market cap of $73.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.94%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

