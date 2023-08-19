Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,457 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,866 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of F. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in Ford Motor by 4.1% in the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 153,594,790 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,935,294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,911,885 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $811,452,000 after purchasing an additional 196,752 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 7.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,251,409 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $645,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592,076 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $419,237,000. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of F stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $16.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average is $12.85. The company has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

F has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.42.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

