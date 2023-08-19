Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Takes $244,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $234,787,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VTV opened at $142.40 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The company has a market capitalization of $99.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.39.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

