Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Takes $255,000 Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 594.1% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $244.04 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $220.50 and a 12 month high of $259.04. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.17.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

