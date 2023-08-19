GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Director Buys $25,500.00 in Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) Director Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,681.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
GeneDx Stock Down 5.6 %
WGS stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.85. The stock had a trading volume of 103,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,011. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.25. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.84 and a 52-week high of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.39.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeneDx
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in GeneDx in the second quarter worth $28,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of GeneDx by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 107,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28,754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of GeneDx by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81,007 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.
GeneDx Company Profile
GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GeneDx
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 6 Largest Healthcare REITs to Buy and How to Invest
Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.