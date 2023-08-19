GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Director Buys $25,500.00 in Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) Director Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,681.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GeneDx Stock Down 5.6 %

WGS stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.85. The stock had a trading volume of 103,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,011. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.25. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.84 and a 52-week high of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Get GeneDx alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeneDx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in GeneDx in the second quarter worth $28,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of GeneDx by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 107,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28,754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of GeneDx by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81,007 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

GeneDx Company Profile

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.