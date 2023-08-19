General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in General Electric by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Price Performance

General Electric stock opened at $111.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25. General Electric has a 1 year low of $48.06 and a 1 year high of $117.96. The company has a market capitalization of $121.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Argus upped their price target on General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Electric news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at $174,361,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

