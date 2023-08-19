General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,981 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 5.0% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 7.9% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in General Mills by 5.6% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 27,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in General Mills in the first quarter worth about $1,786,000. Finally, Mendel Money Management bought a new position in General Mills in the first quarter worth about $202,000. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $70.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.23. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.09 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on General Mills from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.67.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

