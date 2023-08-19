Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GBIO. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Generation Bio has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.05.

Shares of Generation Bio stock opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. Generation Bio has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $7.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.73.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 98,270 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 476.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 16,357 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 95,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 58,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

