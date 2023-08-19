Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
GNE traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.50. 147,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.38. Genie Energy has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $16.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.71.
In other news, Director Alan B. Rosenthal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $38,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,003 shares in the company, valued at $558,766.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Genie Retail Energy and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy advisory and brokerage services; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.
