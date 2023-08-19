Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Genie Energy Price Performance

GNE traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.50. 147,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.38. Genie Energy has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $16.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.71.

Get Genie Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Genie Energy

In other news, Director Alan B. Rosenthal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $38,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,003 shares in the company, valued at $558,766.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Genie Energy Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNE. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Genie Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Genie Energy by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Genie Energy by 1,406.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 47,879 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Genie Energy by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Genie Energy during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. 25.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Genie Retail Energy and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy advisory and brokerage services; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.