Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) CEO N. V. Tyagarajan Sells 1,700 Shares

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,700 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $61,013.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,887. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Genpact Stock Up 0.9 %

G stock opened at $36.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.19. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $35.31 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.46.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.11%.

Institutional Trading of Genpact

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of G. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genpact during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 920,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,534,000 after buying an additional 125,690 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Genpact from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genpact in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Genpact from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Genpact from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on G

About Genpact

(Get Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.