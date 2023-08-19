Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) CEO N. V. Tyagarajan Sells 1,700 Shares

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,700 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $61,013.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,887. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Genpact Stock Up 0.9 %
G stock opened at $36.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.19. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $35.31 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.46.
Genpact Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.11%.
Institutional Trading of Genpact
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Genpact from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genpact in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Genpact from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Genpact from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.13.
About Genpact
Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.
