Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of GEOS stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.54. 22,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,290. Geospace Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $9.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.33. The firm has a market cap of $112.64 million, a PE ratio of -213.45 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Geospace Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 776,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 8,374 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 741,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after buying an additional 44,550 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 11,635 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 73,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 22,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

About Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Geospace Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geospace Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.