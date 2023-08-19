Gerdau S.A. (GGB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 21st

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0878 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00476190476190476.

Gerdau has a dividend payout ratio of 47.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Gerdau to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.5%.

Shares of NYSE GGB opened at $5.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.20. Gerdau has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $6.34.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered Gerdau from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Gerdau by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,261,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,323,000 after purchasing an additional 871,743 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Gerdau by 1,180.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,283,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,402,297 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gerdau by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,215,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,615,000 after purchasing an additional 196,159 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Gerdau by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,153,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756,829 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gerdau by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,459,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. It operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business divisions. The company provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

