Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up about 0.6% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $28,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $4,511,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% in the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.8% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 22,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 86,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,207,000 after acquiring an additional 9,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 36.0% in the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,483,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,087,502. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $89.74. The company has a market capitalization of $94.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.02.
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.
About Gilead Sciences
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.
