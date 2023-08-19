Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up about 0.6% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $28,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $4,511,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% in the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.8% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 22,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 86,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,207,000 after acquiring an additional 9,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 36.0% in the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,483,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,087,502. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $89.74. The company has a market capitalization of $94.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

