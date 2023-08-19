Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT) Trading Down 20%

Shares of Gitennes Exploration Inc. (CVE:GIT – Get Free Report) fell 20% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 226,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 138,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Gitennes Exploration Trading Down 20.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.62.

Gitennes Exploration Company Profile

Gitennes Exploration Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds interests in the New Mosher, Maxwell, and JMW gold properties in northern Quebec; the Snowbird gold property in northern British Columbia; and three gold/copper properties in the Gaspé region of Quebec, Canada, as well as a royalty interest in the Urumalqui silver property in Peru.

