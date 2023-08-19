Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Gladstone Capital Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLAD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,865. Gladstone Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 44.11% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $22.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Capital will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Capital

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital in the second quarter valued at about $3,878,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Capital by 3.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 13,511 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Capital by 1.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 348,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Gladstone Capital by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 229,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Gladstone Capital by 5.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 202,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 10,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

