Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Declares Dividend of $0.08

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd.

Gladstone Investment has raised its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Gladstone Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 91.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.79. 113,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,331. Gladstone Investment has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $15.62. The company has a market cap of $433.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.31.

In related news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $66,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 149,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,375.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GAIN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the first quarter valued at $186,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 62.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 3.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 155,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Gladstone Investment by 7.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. 13.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

