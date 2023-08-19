Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Plans Dividend of $0.55

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the energy company on Friday, October 6th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Glencore’s previous dividend of $0.39.

Glencore Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLNCY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.57. 326,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.52. Glencore has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $14.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLNCY. HSBC downgraded shares of Glencore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 560 ($7.10) to GBX 550 ($6.98) in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 620 ($7.87) to GBX 610 ($7.74) in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 525 ($6.66) to GBX 500 ($6.34) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 575 ($7.29) to GBX 560 ($7.10) in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.00.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

