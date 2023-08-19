Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 7.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 29,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $124.06. 1,928,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,436,155. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.32 and a 200 day moving average of $107.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.27 and a fifty-two week high of $136.64.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.19. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

GPN has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Global Payments from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Global Payments from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Global Payments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.50.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

